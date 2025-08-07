default-cbs-image
Clifford went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs for Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old leads all Double-A hitters with 23 long balls on the season, and Clifford has shown overall improvement in his second stint at the level, slashing .250/.363/.503 over 101 games with a 25.8 percent strikeout rate. He'll never be a threat to hit for a high average, but Clifford's power is legit, and he's in line to be the Mets' first baseman of the future if Pete Alonso departs in free agency this winter.

