Marte went 3-for-5 with two homers, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over the Braves.

Marte showed some pop Wednesday as he recorded his first multi-home run game of the season. After hitting.200 in the month of August coming into the game with just one home run, the explosive effort is a sign things could turn right around for the right fielder. Marte is now slashing a healthy .291/.342/.465 with 14 home runs on the season.