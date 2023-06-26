Ridings (lat) has made three appearances and has given up two earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out five in 2.2 innings since being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on June 15.

Ridings opened the season on the 60-day injured list while recovering from a right lat strain but was cleared to resume pitching in minor-league games in early June. Because of the extensive time that Ridings missed, the Mets will likely want to see the right-hander pitch effectively in the minors over a longer period of time before he gets a look in the big-league bullpen.