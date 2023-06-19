Ridings (lat) remains on the Mets' 60-day injured list and moved his rehab assignment from Single-A St. Lucie to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com previously reported Thursday that Ridings was reinstated from the IL and optioned to Syracuse, but he'll instead remain off the Mets' 40-man roster for the time being while he continues his rehab program. The 27-year-old, who is working his way back from a lat strain, made three rehab appearances for St. Lucie before striking out the side in his lone inning of relief work Sunday in his Syracuse debut.