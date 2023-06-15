The Mets activated Ridings (lat) from the 60-day injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Ridings has been on the injured list all season recovering from a lat strain as well as the shoulder problems that he endured last year. He surrendered one run over three innings during his rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie and will now return to Triple-A, where he holds a 2.45 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 11 innings in his career.