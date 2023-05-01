The Mets transferred Ridings (lat) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Since Ridings didn't appear in any Grapefruit League games prior to opening the season on the 15-day IL, he'll be eligible to come off the 60-day IL as soon as May 29. It's unclear if he'll be ready to go by that point, however, as the Mets haven't provided any updates regarding where he stands in his recovery from the right lat strain that landed him on the shelf. Whenever he advances to the point of being ready to pitch in games, Ridings will likely need multiple minor-league rehab appearances before the Mets consider activating him.