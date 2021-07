Nido will start at catcher and bat seventh Wednesday against the Reds, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nido will pick up his third start in four games after going 3-for-8 with a double and two runs. James McCann -- who is getting a breather Wednesday -- still sits atop the depth chart and is expected to receive the bulk of the starts behind the plate moving forward, despite Nido's recent spike in playing time.