Nido will start at catcher and bat ninth Monday against the Cubs, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nido is behind the plate for the fourth time in five games and appears to be the Mets' preferred option at catcher over Omar Narvaez while Francisco Alvarez (thumb) is on the shelf. Though he's well regarded for his framing and ability to manage the Mets' pitching staff, Nido is a career .213 hitter and offers little power or speed, making him uninteresting for fantasy purposes outside of NL-only leagues.