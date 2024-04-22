Nido went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

Making his first start of the season for the Mets and batting ninth, Nido threw out Will Smith attempting to swipe second base to end the third inning -- a noteworthy event only because Francisco Alvarez (thumb) and Omar Narvaez had gone a combined 0-for-28 to begin the season in throwing out base-stealers. With Alvarez sidelined and Narvaez batting just .200 (5-for-25), Nido's defense could earn him more than just a short-side platoon role while he's in the majors.