Nido was outrighted Friday to Triple-A Syracuse, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Puma hears that Nido plans to accept the outright assignment if he is not traded. The 29-year-old catcher passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment by the Mets this past Monday. He's a career .213/.249/.308 hitter in 805 plate appearances at the MLB level.