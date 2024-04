The Mets called up Nido from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The move comes with the Mets placing Francisco Alvarez (thumb) on the IL. Nido has played well with Triple-A Syracuse this season, slashing .345/.345/.517 with two doubles, one home run and two RBI over 30 plate appearances. With Alvarez on the shelf, Nido will serve as the Mets' backup catcher behind Omar Narvaez.