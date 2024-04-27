Nido went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old backstop took Miles Mikolas deep in the fifth inning to get the Mets on the board and give Nido his first homer in the majors since Sept. 2022. He had a hot start to the season at Triple-A and hasn't slowed down in the majors yet, going 3-for-9 while starting three of the last five games. With Omar Narvaez struggling both at the plate and in controlling the running game, the door is open for Nido to take on a significant role while Francisco Alvarez (thumb) is on the shelf.