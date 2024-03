Nido was informed by the Mets on Saturday that he won't be on the team's Opening Day roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nido struggled in his limited time in the majors last season. He had a .125 batting average with the Mets over 61 plate appearances, but that bumped up to .279 over 147 plate appearances with Triple-A Syracuse. Syracuse may be where Nido begins 2024.