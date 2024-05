Nido went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Guardians.

Nido accounted for New York's only run of the contest with a 405-foot solo shot in the third inning. The long ball was his second of the campaign and first since April 26. Nido is batting .241 on the season but has gone 9-for-30 (.300 average) over his past 10 games.