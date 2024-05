Nido went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

The backstop took Elieser Hernandez deep in the fifth inning to get the Mets on the board, but a late collapse by the bullpen led to a 10-3 loss. Nido is slashing .233/.260/.370 in the majors this year with three homers and seven RBI in 28 games, and with Francisco Alvarez (thumb) ready to begin a rehab assignment, the clock is ticking on his time in a prominent role for the Mets.