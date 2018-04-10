Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Sits for second consecutive game

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets plan on divvying up playing time between d'Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki evenly this season, so the former will take a turn on the bench for the second game in a row. D'Arnaud is 3-for-15 on the season and will look to get back on the field in the series finale Wednesday.