Short went 0-for-3 with one run and one walk in the 9-1 win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

With Brett Baty out due to a hamstring injury, Short got just his second start since April. The utility infielder likely will have a spot carved out on the roster due to his versatility, and he's at least not a minus runner in the event he's able to get on base. Don't expect the 28-year-old to see much more than a spot start on occasion unless multiple members of the infield pick up injuries.