Short went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Short had gone 0-for-11 across his previous seven games, though he had a steal in that span. The infielder made his impact early Saturday, with his homer coming in the second inning. He's up to a career-high seven long balls while adding 33 RBI, 16 runs scored, five steals, nine doubles and a .215/.299/.361 slash line over 234 plate appearances in a part-time role.