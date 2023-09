Short (forearm) will bat ninth and play shortstop Saturday against the White Sox.

Short hadn't seen the field since getting hit by a pitch Wednesday against the Yankees, though he doesn't have an everyday role at the moment, so his absence may not have been injury-related. He hasn't done much to stake a claim for more at-bats down the stretch, posting a .442 OPS in the last month and a .645 OPS on the year.