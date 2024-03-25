Short will begin the season on the Mets' 26-man roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old infielder has a strong spring at the plate, batting .308 (12-for-39) with a homer, three steals and more walks (seven) than strikeouts (six). Short offers defensive versatility to the Mets' bench, seeing action in more than 30 games at second base, third base and shortstop for the Tigers in 2023, but his most significant role to begin the current campaign is likely to come at the hot corner as a platoon partner for Brett Baty. Short's career .575 OPS over 450 plate appearances in the majors doesn't suggest he'll have much fantasy value, but he has flashed some modest power and speed in the minors.