The Tigers released Del Pozo (elbow) on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Del Pozo pitched for Triple-A Toledo earlier this season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in June. He'll be sidelined until around midseason next year and now will be on the lookout for another organization.
