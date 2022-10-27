Del Pozo signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers on Thursday.

Del Pozo spent the entirety of 2022 with the Tigers organization in Triple-A Toledo, where he put up a 3.88 ERA and 11.2 K/9 over 53.1 innings out of the bullpen. His last major-league appearance came in 2021 but considering his impressive Triple-A resume over the last two seasons (3.44 ERA, 1.07 WHIP), there's a case for Del Pozo to appear in the big leagues at some point in 2023.

