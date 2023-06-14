The Tigers announced Wednesday that Del Pozo recently underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Del Pozo has compiled a 6.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB in 19.1 innings out of the Triple-A Toledo bullpen this season but hadn't pitched since May 19. He was moved to the 7-day injured list a day later due to the left elbow sprain and presumably had his surgery at some point over the past three weeks. Assuming Del Pozo faces the normal 12-to-14-month recovery timeline associated with Tommy John surgeries, he likely won't be ready to pitch in games until the second half of the 2024 campaign.