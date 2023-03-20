The Tigers reassigned Del Pozo to minor-league camp Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Del Pozo was one of seven players the Tigers moved out of big-league camp Monday as Detroit looks to narrow down to 26 men with Opening Day a week and a half away. A veteran of 27 career MLB appearances, the 28-year-old Del Pozo ultimately fell short in his bid for a spot in the Tigers' season-opening bullpen despite allowing no runs and holding batters to a .136 average across 6.1 innings in Grapefruit League play.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Del Pozo: Inks minor-league deal•
-
Tigers' Miguel Del Pozo: Accepts outright assignment•
-
Tigers' Miguel Del Pozo: Designated for assignment•
-
Tigers' Miguel Del Pozo: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Miguel Del Pozo: Reinstated from COVID-19 IL•
-
Tigers' Miguel Del Pozo: Begins rehab assignment•