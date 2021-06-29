The Nationals activated Barrett (knee) from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Rochester and assigned him to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, independent sports writer Byron Kerr reports.

Barrett's start to the minor-league season was delayed while he recovered from right knee surgery, but he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Fredericksburg just over a week ago. During his four outings at Low-A, Barrett covered five innings and gave up three runs (two earned) while striking out 11. The 33-year-old right-hander, a veteran of 95 career big-league appearances, will likely move up to Rochester quickly if he continues to make bats miss at a high rate in Harrisburg.