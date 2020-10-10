Barrett (triceps) became a free agent Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Barrett was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno on Friday but exercised his right to refuse the assignment and will head to the open market instead. He's unlikely to generate a ton of interest, as he's a 32-year-old who has thrown a total of four big-league innings over the least five seasons while dealing with multiple injuries, including a triceps strain that cut his 2020 campaign short early.
