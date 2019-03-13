Nationals' Adam Eaton: Could lose some at-bats
Eaton could lose out on playing time to Michael Taylor this season, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
The Nationals are going to experiment with Victor Robles in right field in the coming days in preparation for games this season when Taylor will get the start in center field. This makes sense on a couple levels. First, Taylor has had an impressive spring and, in manager Dave Martinez's estimation, is the best defensive center fielder on the roster. Second, Eaton has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, so giving him semi-regular rest days may be in everyone's best interest. Taylor, who hits from the right side, has an 87 career wRC+ against lefties and a 77 career wRC+ against righties, so it's possible he and Eaton, who hits from the left side, settle into a regular platoon.
