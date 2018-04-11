Nationals' Adam Eaton: Officially placed on DL
Eaton (ankle) was put on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Eaton has been unable to shake off a lingering bone bruise in his left ankle, and the club decided that the best route for their outfielder would be a stint on the DL after he missed the past two games. He initially suffered the injury against the Mets on Thursday, but was able to play Saturday and Sunday before it became too much to handle. While Eaton is sidelined, expect to see more Brian Goodwin and Howie Kendrick (leg) out in left field.
