Nationals' Adam Eaton: Takes live batting practice
Eaton (ankle) took live batting practice with the Nationals on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
He also ran a three-cone-drill type of thing in the outfield before the game and looked like he was moving around pretty well, according to Dan Kolko of MASN Sports. The most recent timetable for Eaton has him coming back at the end of June. He will probably go on a rehab assignment in the coming weeks.
