The Nationals recalled Sanchez from Double-A Harrisburg on Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Sanchez may only be in store for a temporary stay with the Nationals after second baseman Brian Dozier (personal) was placed on the paternity list. Asdrubal Cabrera is expected to act as the primary option at the keystone until Dozier rejoins the Nationals in 1-to-3 days, leaving Sanchez to fill a utility infield role while he's up with the big club.

More News
Our Latest Stories