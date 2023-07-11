Sanchez has announced his retirement from professional baseball, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez, 32, had been playing in independent ball this season with the Staten Island FerryHawks. The utility player spent parts of four major-league seasons with the Nationals, batting .262/.287/.328.
