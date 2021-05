Avila went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

The veteran catcher has gone just 2-for-21 over his prior seven starts dating back to April 24, as he continues to see little action behind Yan Gomes. On the season, Avila carries a .182/.357/.364 slash line with five of his six hits (four doubles and a triple) going for extra bases.