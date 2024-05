The Nationals promoted Lara from High-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg on Monday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The 21-year-old righty from Venezuela spent the entire 2023 campaign with Wilmington but earned a quick promotion this season upon returning to the South Atlantic League. Over six starts with Wilmington spanning 30.2 innings, Lara compiled a 2.35 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB.