Henry was promoted from Double-A Harrisburg to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Henry was dominant in Harrisburg early in 2022, posting a 0.76 ERA and 0.60 WHIP in 23.2 innings over seven starts. After missing time last year due to elbow soreness, the team appeared to be managing his workload in 2022 since he didn't last longer than four innings in any of his Double-A starts. However, the righty will still be rewarded with a promotion to the Triple-A level. The 22-year-old has responded well to improved competition over the last few years, and it's possible he's in the mix to join the Nationals late in 2022 or sometime in 2023.