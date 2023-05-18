Henry (shoulder) struck out five over three scoreless innings in his first rehab start for Single-A Fredericksburg on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old righty has success under his belt at Double-A in 2022 and reached as high as Triple-A, so he should be expected to carve up a Single-A lineup. Nonetheless, thoracic outlet syndrome can ruin careers, so it's encouraging that his recovery has gone well thus far. He should head to the Triple-A Rochester rotation once he completes his rehab assignment in a week or two.