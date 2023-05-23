Henry (shoulder) had his rehab assignment transferred Tuesday to High-A Wilmington, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Henry racked up 11 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings during his two-start stay with Single-A Fredericksburg, the latest of those outings coming Sunday. His third rehab start, and first with Wilmington, lines up for this weekend. The talented 23-year-old is on the road back from thoracic outlet surgery and should eventually settle into the regular rotation at Triple-A Rochester.
