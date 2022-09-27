Abbott (0-4) took the loss Monday, giving up five runs (four earned) on three hits and three walks over five innings as the Nationals were routed 8-0 by Atlanta. He struck out seven.

The rookie right-hander got little help from his offense or defense, but Abbott also did himself no favors by serving up homers to Matt Olson in the fourth inning and Marcell Ozuna in the fifth. Abbott has a 5.59 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB through 19.1 innings in September, and he'll likely make one more appearance this season against the Phillies over the weekend.