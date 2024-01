Abbott signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Abbott has seen some action in the majors each of the last three seasons, collecting a 6.02 ERA and 97:55 K:BB over 104.2 innings. The 28-year-old can start and relieve and seems likely to begin 2024 in Triple-A Tacoma's rotation.