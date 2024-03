The Mariners reassigned Abbott to minor-league camp Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Abbott surrendered two runs over one inning during his lone spring appearance with Seattle, and he'll officially drop out of the race for the Opening Day roster as the Mariners make their first round of cuts. Abbott will likely begin 2024 in Triple-A, where he posted a 4.98 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 56 innings last season.