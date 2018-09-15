Rodriguez (3-2) picked up the win Saturday in Atlanta after throwing 4.2 scoreless relief innings. He struck out one, walked three and did not allow a single hit.

Rodriguez entered in the fourth inning after Jeremy Hellickson suffered a wrist injury and nearly went the distance. He's been shut down from starting in order to manage his workload, but he threw nearly a starter's amount of innings on this occasion. It was perhaps the 25-year-old's best outing of the season, with only his six-inning, two-hit, scoreless start Aug. 26 against the Mets providing real competition.