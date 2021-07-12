Rodriguez has made four appearances in July, posting a 1.59 ERA over 5.2 innings with a 10:6 K:BB.
The 27-year-old has had trouble finding the plate consistently throughout his career, so his ugly 19.6 percent walk rate in the majors this year is no surprise, but so far Rodriguez's 27.5 percent strikeout rate and .231 BABIP have limited the damage from the free passes. He should remain in a low-leverage long relief role in the second half.
