Rodriguez is the likeliest candidate to start for the Nationals on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The team hasn't made an official announcement yet, but Rodriguez is on turn to start Tuesday, whether it's for Double-A Harrisburg or for the big club. The 24-year-old hasn't allowed an earned run in his last three starts for Harrisburg with a 21:8 K:BB over 16 innings, and in his major-league debut June 3 he gave the Nats 4.2 scoreless innings in relief of Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring).