Rodriguez will start the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez was expected to shift to the bullpen down the stretch in order to limit his innings, but the doubleheader means he'll be called on for at least one more start. The Nationals still intend keep his innings down, however, so it's unlikely that he'll be asked to go deep into the game.

