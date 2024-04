De La Rosa will open the year on the injured list due to a shoulder injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

De La Rosa isn't much of a prospect anymore, as he was cast off the Nationals' 40-man roster this past offseason and was below league average as a hitter (91 wRC+) in 93 games last season at High-A Wilmington. Now 22, De La Rosa could be assigned to High-A or Double-A this season.