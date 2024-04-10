Adon didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over four innings against San Francisco. He struck out two.

Adon was called up to fill Josiah Gray's (elbow) spot in the Nationals' rotation after Gray was moved to the 15-day injured list. Adon's only run allowed came in the third inning when Patrick Bailey plated Thairo Estrada on a sacrifice fly. While Adon didn't blow the Giants out of the water, one run over four innings is likely enough to earn him another start. However, with Adon not fully stretched out -- 72 pitches Tuesday -- and given his 6.71 ERA as a starter before this season, he'll be tough to trust in fantasy during his time in the rotation. Adon's next start is tentatively scheduled to come Monday against the Dodgers.