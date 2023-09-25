Adon (2-4) took the loss in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus Atlanta, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Adon's struggles with free passes again popped up -- he's walked 15 batters over 18.2 innings across his last four appearances. Atlanta did all of its damage against Adon in the fourth inning, with a four-run rally capped by Kevin Pillar's two-run home run. Adon is now at a 6.42 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 43:22 K:BB through 47.2 innings across 11 appearances (nine starts) this season. He's tentatively lined up to make his last start of the campaign in Atlanta next weekend.