Adon was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and will start Tuesday at San Francisco, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander missed out on a spot in Washington's season-opening rotation but will make his 2024 debut Tuesday as Josiah Gray heads to the injured list with a flexor strain. Adon made 12 appearances for the Nationals last year and had a 6.45 ERA and 48:24 K:BB across 51.2 innings.