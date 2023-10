Adon did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings in a 5-3 loss against Atlanta. He struck out five.

Adon turned in another brief start, failing to go more than five innings for a sixth consecutive outing while yielding three runs. Over that stretch (27.2 innings), Adon owns a 7.48 ERA and a 28:18 K:BB with an 0-4 record.