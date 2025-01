The Nationals designated Adon (biceps) for assignment Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Amed Rosario. Adon holds a career 6.66 ERA over 35 appearances (26 starts) at the major-league level. He ended the 2024 season on the injured list with a biceps strain and it's not clear what his current health situation is.