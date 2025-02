Adon (biceps) pitched a scoreless inning during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Adon ended the 2024 season with a biceps injury but has since returned to health. Saturday's performance was a strong start to camp for the 26-year-old, who posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 ERA with six strikeouts a year ago over 10.2 innings (eight games).